El Phantasmo Comments On NJPW Return, Says They Need To Let Go Of the Past

El Phantasmo made his return at NJPW Destruction In Kobe, and he commented on making his comeback after the show. Phantasmo returned to make a save for Hiroshi Tanahashi, which allowed Tanahashi, Oleg Boltin, and Toru Yano retain the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championships. NJPW posted their backstage promo video after the show and Phantasmo talked about coming back, saying that he knows that they need to “let go of the past.”

“New Japan is my home,” he began (h/t to Fightful). “I want to be in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Jado, I am sorry it took me a month, but I figured out what was wrong and what I need to do, what we need to do. We need to let go of the past. We need to say goodbye to GoD. Guerrillas of Destiny was a good time in our lives, but now, that’s behind us. We need to focus on the future.”

He continued, “My goals in New Japan Pro-Wrestling start now. I want to main event Ryogoku Hall. I want to win big matches in Osaka, I want to have marquee matches inside the Tokyo Dome. I want to do fan signings with everybody who’s supported me in Japan. I want to represent this company as the best professional wrestling company on the planet, and I’m gonna do that by becoming one of the best professional wrestlers on the planet today. For a long time, I’ve been underrated, and I’m gonna do everything in my power to get rid of that word associated with my name.”

The stable broke up once Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa and Hikuleo all departed NJPW for WWE. Hikuleo has yet to debut for WWE.