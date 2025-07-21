wrestling / News
Elegance Brand Retain Knockouts Tag Team Titles At TNA Slammiversary
The Elegance Brand are still our TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions following their match at Slammiversary. Ash and Heather By Elegance defeated The IInspiration on the Countdown to Slammiversary pre-show to retain their titles after M By Elegance interfered, allowing Ash to get a pinfall on Cassie Lee.
The Elegance Brand’s run with the titles stands at 129 days after they defeated Spitfire at TNA Sacrifice to win the belts.
