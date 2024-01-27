Elektra Lopez Appears On WWE Smackdown, Reunites With Santos Esobar

Elektra Lopez made an appearance on WWE Smackdown, reigniting her alliance with Santos Esobar. The NXT star appeared on Friday night’s show and came down to the ring to attack Zelina Vega during Escobar’s match with Carlito. The distraction allowed Escobar to get a roll-up win over his rival.

Lopez previously was part of Legado del Fantasma with Esobar, Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro but stayed in NXT when the group moved to the main roster. She recently found herself turned on by Lola Vice, who she had aligned with in NXT.