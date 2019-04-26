wrestling / News
WWE News: Elias Says He’s Going to Put Roman Reigns Down, Hidden Gem Clip, Ratings For New WWE Double Dare Episode
April 25, 2019
– Elias took to Twitter to fire a shot at Roman Reigns as they head into their match at Money in the Bank. Elias posted:
Sorry @WWERomanReigns , the McMahons have made their decision.. time to put the big dog down.
— Elias (@IAmEliasWWE) April 25, 2019
– Last night’s episode of Double Dare, which featured WWE stars, brought in a 0.17 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 679,000 viewers. The episode ranked #30 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily.
– Here’s a clip from the latest WWE Hidden Gem, featuring Ted DiBiase vs. Jake “The Snake” Roberts:
