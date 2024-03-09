Elias Says Ezekiel Is Still on the Road to Recovery

– During a recent interview with Monopoly Events’ For The Love of Wrestling, former WWE Superstar Elijah (aka Elias) discussed Elias’ twin brother, Ezekiel. He said the following on Ezekiel (via Fightful):

“Everybody wants to know how’s Zeke doing. That’s everybody’s main concern, it seems. For everybody out there, he’s still recovering. We’re still hoping for a solid recovery one of these days. I know in his heart, he’d love to be back out there in front of all the fans that fell in love with Zeke. But in the meantime, he’s on the road to recovery.”

The Ezekiel character was written off WWE TV after an attack by Kevin Owens on WWE Raw in 2022. Elias later returned under his former gimmick later in the year, with the word being that Ezekiel was still in a coma. He was later released by WWE the following year.