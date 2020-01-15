Elias Signs New Multi-Year Deal With WWE

– Elias is on board with WWE for the foreseeable future, signing a new deal to stay with the company. WWE announced after it was initially reported on WWE Backstage by Ryan Satin that Elias has signed a multi-year extension with the company.

The full WWE.com announcement reads:

Elias has agreed to a multi-year contract extension with WWE, as first reported on WWE Backstage.

WWE’s resident songbird, Elias has multiple 24/7 Title reigns to his credit, as well as victories over the likes of John Cena and Finn Bálor. He recently declared his entry in the 2020 Men’s Royal Rumble Match, pointedly calling out WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.