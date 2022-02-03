Ember Moon Comments On WWE Release: ‘There’s No Use In Being Mad’

The former Ember Moon has weighed in on her release from WWE, noting that the positives of her WWE run outweigh the negatives. Athena addressed her release on a Twitch stream, and Fightful has some highlights that you can check out below:

On her release from WWE: “Without WWE, I wouldn’t be where I’m at today. I got to travel the world, meet amazing people and make amazing friends that are going to be with me for a lifetime. At the end of the day, I don’t think it’s all bad. Every time I look at the negatives, and there were plenty, trust me, the positives outweigh that. There is no use in being mad.”

On the other members of the roster who got released as well: “I feel very sorry for me friends that did get let go too early. What I mean by that is those men and women that never got an opportunity to showcase themselves on the level that I know they can showcase themselves. That’s part of the reason why I feel like it’s not fair for me to come on here and bitch and moan and whine. It’s not fair. Where I had the opportunity to wrestle on Raw, SmackDown, and NXT and became a champion and did a lot with my career, it’s not fair when those of my friends barely got started.”

The site also notes that Athena confirmed she helped Ronda Rousey prepare for her WWE return at this past weekend’s Royal Rumble, which Rousey also noted on social media: