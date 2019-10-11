wrestling / News
Ember Moon Reportedly Out of Action Due to Leg Injury
October 10, 2019 | Posted by
– Ember Moon is reportedly on the shelf due to a leg injury. The WON reports that Moon, who last competed on the September 23rd episode of Raw, is currently out of action due to an injury that is either to her ankle or Achilles’ tendon.
The report notes that Moon will be out “for a decent length of time,” with the Achilles tendon being the worst-case scenario as those injuries can take up to a year to heal up. An ankle injury would not be nearly as bad.
