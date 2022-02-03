wrestling / News

The Former Ember Moon vs. Thunder Rosa Set For Warrior Wrestling 19

February 2, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Warrior Wrestling 19 Image Credit: Warrior Wrestling

The former Ember Moon is officially set to compete at Warrior Wrestling 19, where she will face Thunder Rosa. Warrior Wrestling has announced that Moon, now using her previous ring name of Athena, will face Rosa at the February 12th show.

Warrior Wrestling 19 takes place in Cicero, Illinois and will air on FITE TV.

