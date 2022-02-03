wrestling / News
The Former Ember Moon vs. Thunder Rosa Set For Warrior Wrestling 19
February 2, 2022 | Posted by
The former Ember Moon is officially set to compete at Warrior Wrestling 19, where she will face Thunder Rosa. Warrior Wrestling has announced that Moon, now using her previous ring name of Athena, will face Rosa at the February 12th show.
Warrior Wrestling 19 takes place in Cicero, Illinois and will air on FITE TV.
2/12 @AthenaPalmer_FG makes her return to #prowrestling by challenging #warriorwrestling Women's Champion @thunderrosa22
TICKETS: https://t.co/oIZcQ26S1w
Order on @fitetv : https://t.co/xLT3S1mPGV#womenswrestling #LaMeraMera #AEW pic.twitter.com/Q1msjz46pb
— Warrior Wrestling (@WarriorWrstlng) February 3, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Alexa Bliss Says Dissolution of Marriage Document Isn’t Real
- Rey Mysterio Recalls Winning 2006 WWE Royal Rumble, Being Surprised By Entering Second In the Match
- Matt Hardy Recalls Himself and Jeff Going to Wrestler’s Court Over Airplane Incident
- Davey Richards Denies Doing Adult Films, Addresses Explicit Content That Leaked Online