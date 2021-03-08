wrestling / News
Various News: Emi Sakura Recalls Hikaru Shida and Ryo Mizunami’s First Match, Jordan Oliver Gets Ominous Gift After GCW Match
– Emi Sakura looked back at her former student Hikaru Shida’s first match with Ryo Mizunami today ahead of their bout at AEW Revolution. Sakura shared a story about how the two first met in the riing as part of a tag team match, which Mizunami came out the winner of. Mizunami then mocked Shida and Sakura said she attacked Mizunami after the match. She noted,
“After that, I wonder how many times the two of them have fought in places I don’t know, and the story has been progressing. But I want Shida to beat Mizunami tomorrow for the frustration we felt and left there 10 years ago!”
She went on to say that both of them make her proud, and she still doesn’t know who to cheer on.
– Jordan Oliver posted to Twitter noting that after he faced AJ Gray at GCW Take Care, he returned to find a mysterious tape that was labeled “Don’t Watch” in his bag:
This was in my suitcase when I got back from my match 👀… ? pic.twitter.com/SJzhFig51w
— Jordan Oliver (@TheJordanOliver) March 7, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard On Rey Mysterio Becoming World Champion In 2006, WWE Discussing Mark Henry Ending The Undertaker’s Streak
- Eric Bischoff On Who He Thinks The Next Star to Transcend Wrestling Will Be, When Wrestling Will Return to Normal Post-COVID
- Backstage Details On WWE Legend Potentially Being AEW’s ‘Hall Of Fame-Worthy’ Signing (POTENTIAL SPOILERS)
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Partying With Hulk Hogan & Dennis Rodman In WCW, Walking In On Rodman & Carmen Electra