Emily Jaye On Her Relationship With Heath, Says She Claims Him As Her ‘Actual Dad’

Emily Jaye has a connection to Impact Wrestling’s Heath akin to a daughter and father, as she recently noted in an interview. Jaye recently appeared on Taylor Wilde’s Wilde On and discussed her relationship with the Impact star and WWE alumnus, as you can see in highlights below (per Fightful:

On her relationship with Heath: “He has brought me in as one of his kids [laughs]. We met for the first time when I was like 12 at a WWE house show. I claim him as my actual dad, like that is my actual dad [laughs]. I texted him on my birthday and I was like, ‘I know damn well you didn’t forget my birthday’ and we got on the phone for like two hours just shooting shit.”

On Heath giving Tyler Breeze a heads up about her before her first day at his wrestling school: “Literally the first day I walked into Flatbacks, Breeze pulled me into a room and was like, ‘You’re Emily, right?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, I don’t know if you know that just from the email’ and he was like ‘Heath texted me’. I was like, ‘Of course he did.'”