– WWE.com listed the top 25 Instagram Photos of the week. This week’s picks included Emma trying out a bikini for her upcoming birthday vacay to Costa Rica, Carmella, Bianca Belair, Giovanni Vinci staying on track in the gym, Asuka, Brock Lesnar has an encounter with Finn Balor, Iyo Sky getting some stretches in, Wendy Choo having a fun night out at the arcade, and more. You can check out some of those photo picks below:

Who snapped the most must-see Instagram photos of the week? 📸 https://t.co/a4E1wq70sh pic.twitter.com/T5wGVGYDa5 — WWE (@WWE) February 12, 2023