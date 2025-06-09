Empress Transcendent: Why Asuka Is the Female Pro Wrestling GOAT

Over the Spring and Summer, Len Archibald will be a 411Mania guest columnist analyzing the state of women’s professional wrestling in North America.

“She’s just the best.… She’s been doing this for so long and consistent and can do it better than any of us could ever dream of.”

-Bayley

There is a moment in professional wrestling—just before the music hits, just before the crowd erupts—when time seems to hold its breath. It’s not silence in the traditional sense. It’s an electric stillness, a fraction of anticipation where the world tilts, waiting to erupt. That moment is where Asuka lives. It’s not just how she enters an arena; it’s how she exists within the wrestling universe. She doesn’t simply perform.

She permeates.

I have mentioned that the Empress of Tomorrow is on my personal Mount Rushmore of favorite pro wrestlers of all time because I view her as not just another superstar in the vast cosmos of professional wrestling. She is and has always been an anomaly — a singular force who has redefined what it means to be the best. Her greatness can be measured not just by her accolades, but by the seismic shift she has created in the industry through sheer skill, innovation, and presence. Asuka didn’t force the spotlight on herself. She became it — glowing with kinetic charisma and vibrating with mystique that stretched beyond the borders of the WWE Universe, then achieving a level of global success enjoyed by very few in history when she did arrive in WWE, while also realigning how women in North America perform in the ring. If Brock Lesnar can be a conqueror, Asuka can sit on the throne as Empress.

Because I am going to make a case as to why, in my opinion – Asuka is the single greatest female professional wrestler of all time. Yeah – this is a BIG take, considering some of the greatest female wrestlers to ever breathe oxygen on planet earth like Meiko Satomura, Trish Stratus, Manami Toyota, Mildred Burke, Chyna, Charlotte Flair and Chigusa Nagayo. To fully appreciate this, one must examine not only the narrative of her expansive, 20+ year career, but the blueprint she’s drawn for what female wrestlers can achieve, embody, and represent.

No one has been, or ever will be ready for Asuka.

FROM KANA TO QUEEN: THE ORIGIN OF AN EMPRESS

Image Credit: WWE

“Asuka is the greatest woman’s wrestler.… Asuka is so much more than good.… She knows everything. … She can be funny; she can be serious, she can kick ass.… She can do it all…and she doesn’t even freaking speak English!”

-Rusev

Asuka, born Kanako Urai, did not arrive in the wrestling world with bombast. She didn’t need to. She has always moved differently—a trained graphic designer, she began her wrestling journey in 2004 as Kana, carving her identity across the Japanese independent scene. Her run across promotions like AtoZ, Pro Wrestling Wave, SMASH, and Shimmer immediately established her as a blistering hybrid of stiff striking, psychological warfare, and innovative technical wrestling. From 2004 to 2015, she quietly built a résumé so rich outside the WWE bubble that those who knew…knew.

Before even reaching WWE, she was involved in some of the most critically acclaimed matches of all time: whether against Meiko Satomura, Ayumi Kurihara, Hikaru Shida or Aja Kong, Asuka displayed in-ring acumen, psychology and character work that was unparalleled at the time. As much as the other names listed are great – who was the one North American audiences wanted to see more than any?

Kana/Asuka. Her hype began to grow into quiet legend on the independent circuit.

She took breaks when she needed to, walked away when health demanded it, and came back not as a survivor but as a force of nature. Her return to the ring after a 2010 sabbatical was nothing short of seismic. She had reimagined herself, fusing comic book vibrancy with the calculated chaos of Joshi Puroresu. By the time WWE came calling in 2015, the name “Kana” had already achieved legendary status among those who truly followed the craft. Kana transformed into Asuka, debuting in NXT with a mystique at the time IMO, not seen since The Undertaker.

She was the real deal. No one questioned it. When she was signed, WWE and fans treated it like it was one of the most important acquisitons in the promotion’s history. Because it was.

UNBEATEN, UNTOUCHABLE, UNDENIABLE



Image Credit: WWE

“She’s a generational talent… there’s never going to be another Asuka.”

-Big E

In NXT, Kana became Asuka, and the mythology deepened. She arrived like a specter from a different realm—silent, masked, mysterious. Her in-ring work felt like ritual combat. She quickly established herself as an institution of the brand, murdering opponents with a speed, precision and smoothness North American audiences had never experienced before.

At the core of Asuka’s legacy lies her in-ring proficiency — a fusion of brutal strikes, complex submission holds, fluid transitions, and ethereal storytelling. Her background in shoot-style wrestling, submission grappling, and Japanese strong style gives her a technical credibility few can match. From her early days she demonstrated not just physical prowess, but psychological mastery in-ring. Her matches are less athletic contests and more psychodramas — visceral, artful, and unpredictable.

Whether squaring off against Ember Moon/Athena in a poetic war of wills at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III or pushing Sasha Banks to her limits in Raw’s pandemic-era classics, Asuka helped to shape and redefine what stories that can be told between the ropes for female wrestlers in North America, effortlessly merging her Joshi with the “WWE-style”. Her greatest matches have been symphonies — structured, layered, and crescendoing to unforgettable climaxes.

Like Shawn Michaels, like Ric Flair in his prime – no matter the opponent, no matter the stakes, Asuka elevates the match. She can have a match with a broomstick and make it entertaining. She squeezed a decent match out of Eva Marie. EVA MARIE. Her sense of timing, her improvisation, and her ability to control tempo make her one of the greatest in-ring performers — male or female — the industry has ever seen.

Over 914 days, she remained undefeated, reigning as NXT Women’s Champion for a record 510 days. She was not simply dominant; she was undeniable. Her matches with Bayley (NXT Takeover: Dallas), Mickie James (NXT Takeover: Toronto), and Ember Moon/Athena were masterclasses, turning the squared circle into a canvas, painting each bout with violence, grace, and unpredictability.

Asuka was just as invaluable as the original Four Horsewomen in the early days of the “Women’s Evolution” in WWE. While Becky, Bayley, Charlotte and Sasha were re-defining what women could do on the main roster, Asuka was in NXT enhancing the credibility of the women’s division on her own. Without her contributions at this time, WWE would have been missing a level of in-ring credibility and presence that shaped the division and the perception of women’s wrestling in general. When Asuka vacated the NXT title in 2017 — still undefeated — she had become too great for the system she was dominating.

Asuka’s tenure on the main roster has been defined not just by accolades—though there are many—but by a kind of quiet omnipresence. In a company often obsessed with talking loud and shining brighter, Asuka has always stood apart. She won the inaugural Women’s Royal Rumble in 2018. She captured both the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships, as well as the Women’s Tag Team titles alongside partners like Kairi Sane and Charlotte Flair. She won the Money in the Bank briefcase in 2020, only to be handed the Raw Women’s Championship the next night. Few wrestlers—male or female—have achieved Grand Slam status with such artistry and range.

In addition, she has been ranked highly in the PWI Female 100, won numerous Match of the Year honors, and has been a staple in fan-voted awards around the world. But these titles are more than decorations — they are milestones in a journey that redefined what greatness looks like.

When her undefeated streak was ended by Charlotte Flair (in still one of the most dumbfounding decisions in WWE history) at WrestleMania, there was a concern that Asuka was going to get lost in the shuffle and had peaked. But the greatest professional wrestlers can rise above more than simple wins and losses and transcend. Asuka achieved this – and did so in the late Vince McMahon Era – where his bigotry against female Asian performers was well documented. Even in Vince McMahon’s eyes, Asuka was undeniable. He realized her charisma was off the charts and despite losing to Charlotte, she was still over as hell. Vince trusted Asuka with the ball several times when it was more than expected for him not to – and THAT is a defying and defiant achievement in itself.

During the Thunderdome era as the COVID-19 pandemic raged, Asuka became the heart of the product. Her expressive energy, her unfiltered charisma, her uncanny comedic timing—especially in segments with Alexa Bliss or as the fiery foil to Sasha Banks and Bayley—breathed life into an otherwise sterile atmosphere. She carried not only matches, but sometimes entire episodes. She was laughter and menace, unpredictability and professionalism.

She was inarguably one of the MVPs of that period of WWE. Her Money in the Bank win — which led to her being crowned champion when Becky Lynch stepped aside for motherhood — was one of the most emotional torch-passings in recent memory and her star only rose from there.

Whether it’s her battles with Charlotte Flair on grand stages, her scrappy triumphs alongside Kairi Sane as The Kabuki Warriors, her thunderous Royal Rumble return in 2023, Asuka has proven she is more than just a wrestler. She creates moments – and has done so over and over and over again.

CHARACTER THAT COMMANDS



Image Credit: WWE

“The top one‑two‑three… I think she is maybe the best women’s wrestler, one of the best… I love wrestling Asuka.… She was hitting me real hard.… I loved it.”

-Natalya

Asuka’s brilliance lies in contradiction. She is both babyface and heel. She can be ferocious and hilarious within the same segment. Whether speaking in Japanese or English — or some abstract hybrid that only she could make magnetic — she communicates with her soul and is universally understood. Her fashion, her war paint, her gestures—they all blur the line between artist and warrior. She exists beyond archetypes and beyond borders. Her entrance — a OTT burst of smoke, color, and theatricality — feels less like a walk to the ring and more like the arrival of a myth. In her movement, facial expressions, and aura, she draws you in. The Empress doesn’t need a crown to command. She is command.

Wrestling thrives on larger-than-life personas, and Asuka’s is one that defies easy categorization. She’s a kaleidoscope — bold, otherworldly, unpredictable. Painted in neon war paint, dancing in anime-chaos fury, she embodies a presence that is both menacing and mesmerizing. She doesn’t speak to the audience in conventional ways — she radiates emotion, channeling an energy that transcends language and speaks directly to the limbic system.

Critics may question Asuka’s mic skills based on language, but that overlooks a crucial truth: promos are about connection, not syntax. Asuka’s promo style is uniquely hers — a mix of Japanese, English, and expressive gibberish that somehow always hits the emotional mark. She weaponizes her voice like her strikes: explosive, unpredictable, and authentic. There had not been a female pro wrestler on the scene like Asuka – she, in my mind, more than any other major female pro wrestler is able to precisely communicate in a universal physical style that transcends language.

Asuka didn’t just enter WWE — she changed it. She brought with her the legitimacy of Joshi Puroresu and forced a recalibration of what a woman’s role in professional wrestling could be. She made it clear that women didn’t have to fit into prepackaged molds. She was no diva, no silent killer, no fashion-forward archetype. She was something new.

Through her presence, Asuka has helped influence everything from in-ring style to entrance aesthetics. You can see her fingerprints in the vibrant, theatrical presentations of future stars. Wrestlers like Iyo Sky, Giulia, Kairi Sane, Stephanie Vaquer, Rhea Ripley and Tiffany Stratton walked through doors Asuka helped kick open.

THE ASUKA EFFECT



Image Credit: WWE

“One of the greatest women’s wrestlers of our time… her wrestling… is second to none… she emotes a language that is universal…she transitions fluidly…the Roman Reigns of women’s wrestling”

-Road Dogg

You can’t quantify charisma like Asuka’s. She’s multilingual in energy. She blurs every line: Babyface and heel? She’s both. Technical master and MURDERDEATHKILL brawler? She’s both. Appealing to the global mainstream masses while still encapsulating an aura that is captivating and undeniable to even the most hardcore fan? She’s everything.

Asuka has transcended the binary of what a “women’s wrestler” is supposed to be. She’s not a diva. She’s not a trailblazer by marketing. She’s an actual architect of style onto herself and the industry as a whole. Her fashion, presentation, mannerisms — they influence entire locker rooms. She resonates across multiple markets. Her style — equal parts street fashion, manga-fueled absurdity, and samurai warrior — makes her a merchandising powerhouse. From Funko Pops to T-shirts to action figures, Asuka is instantly recognizable. She sells. She is a moneymaker. She is a draw. And has proven to be a draw – for a long time.

She’s been featured in mainstream campaigns, video games, and global wrestling press. And despite English not being her first language, she commands interviews, press conferences, and social media platforms with her unique blend of humor and chaos. In Japan, she is revered. In the U.S., she is adored. In Europe and the Middle East, she is respected. To her peers, she is considered one of (if not the) GOATs. Asuka has become a global figure, breaking linguistic, cultural, and gender boundaries — a truly rare feat.

Her influence is felt globally. From fans in Tokyo to Brooklyn, Riyadh to Toronto, she draws universal respect. Ask Iyo Sky, who has cited her as inspiration. Ask Becky Lynch, who calls her one of the best she’s ever faced. Ask Triple H, who has quietly made her one of the most protected and creatively rich characters in the company. Asuka isn’t just the best female wrestler of her generation.

She is a genre unto herself.

Currently sidelined with injury, Asuka’s absence is its own kind of presence. The void she has left is a testament to her overall impact. But her inevitable return will be seismic. Matchups still left on the table shimmer with possibility. Giulia, representing the new era of post-STARDOM excellence; Stephanie Vaquer, all precision and fire – a mirror of styles; Roxanne Perez, a symbolic passing of the torch. Jordynne Grace? A collision of strength vs. intensity. Tiffany Stratton? A battle of earned wisdom vs. curated entitlement. And Iyo Sky again—because lightning deserves to strike twice. Then you have big time re-matches with the likes of Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Charlotte and Bayley and possibilities are endless.

But Asuka doesn’t need more matches to prove her worth. Her place is secure.

THE EMPRESS IS ETERNAL



Image Credit: WWE

-Dax Harwood

So, why is Asuka the greatest? Because she’s done everything. Held everything. Wrestled everywhere. Beaten everyone. Inspired generations. She’s the complete package. A masterful technician. A magnetic performer who connects on an ethereal level. She’s a trailblazer, a storyteller, a champion. Asuka she didn’t just thrive in an environment many expected her not to — but she transformed it. Because in every measure — skill, impact, longevity, resonance — she doesn’t merely check boxes…She redrew them. If Asuka does not succeed in WWE after the Four Horsewomen are called up – if her NXT run is a flop, a good chunk of the female wrestling and female performers we currently enjoy may not exist in the same dynamic capacity and may have stunted the “evolution” of women’s wrestling in North America.

Asuka transcends the metrics we use to define greatness. Because she is as funny as she is fearsome. Because her every movement feels designed yet effortless. Because she erases the line between “men’s” and “women’s” wrestling with every kick, every scream, every grin behind a painted mask.

When discussing the greatest and most influential female pro wrestlers of all time, we can spend hours making cases for the aforementioned names at the start of this piece or other talents like Mae Young, Becky Lynch, Wendi Richter, Jaguar Yokota, Sensational Sherri, Kyoko Inoue, Madusa, Akira Hokuto, Bayley, Gail Kim or Mercedes Mone and Lita – but in my opinion Asuka stands above them all.

Few wrestlers — male or female — have maintained the level of consistency and excellence Asuka has over two decades. From her early days in Japan to the present day, she has never stopped evolving. She has taken breaks, reinvented herself, overcome bad booking, injury and burnout, and returned stronger each time. From 2004 through her near decade into her North American run, Asuka has proven that staying power isn’t just about surviving — it’s about thriving across generations, styles, and companies.

Asuka’s greatness isn’t just about legacy. It’s about identity and being the thread that connects eras, cultures, continents. Asuka was the shock to the system – the natural evolution and merging of the old school toughness of Mildred Burke, the brutality of The Crush Gals Joshi strong style and the larger-than-life aura of Chyna.

Give her all the Hall of Fame rings. Not because she’s done enough. But because she redefined what “enough” even means. Greatness doesn’t always nned to shout or boast. Sometimes, it walks in wearing a kabuki mask, lights the room on fire, and dances through the smoke.

Sometimes, greatness is just Asuka. The greatest of all time.

…And as always, Fuck Cancer.🧬🩻🏥🩸

HAPPY PRIDE MONTH🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️

