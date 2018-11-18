UPDATE: Video of Enzo Amore Causing Disruption & Being Dragged Out of Survivor Series

UPDATE: A video has surfaced on Twitter of Enzo Amore trying to cause a disruption and being literally dragged off his chair during Survivor Series. You can see the video below of Amore getting up on a chair and delivering his catchphrase from WWE before security pulled him off his chair and tackled to the ground:

My video of the wrestler formerly known as Enzo Amore trying to interrupt #SurvivorSeries. @WWE security not having any of it. He is taken down quickly. pic.twitter.com/2jdRtOe36z — LEE SHENKER (@TuftsGuy) November 19, 2018

ORIGINAL: Enzo Amore tried to watch Survivor Series from the second row, but found himself kicked out by security. You can see pics via PWInsider of the former WWE star in disguise at the event, where he was reportedly across from the hard camera. Once WWE realized he was there, security came to walk him out of the building.

Amore has been in the news over the last week, first for being kicked off a plane for refusing to stop vaping and second for releasing a new track referencing ex-girlfriend (and WWE star) Liv Morgan