Enzo Amore Appears to Reference Ex Liv Morgan in New Rap Song, Liv Morgan Tweets in Response

– Former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore, who now goes by the rapper handle Real 1, released a new track today called “Liv a 30 for 30.” The track is part of his first album, Rosemary’s Baby Pt. 1: Happy Birthday. It’s being speculated that the track appears to be throwing shade at his ex-girlfriend, WWE Superstar Liv Morgan.

Enzo Amore and Liv Morgan reportedly dated in 2017. Wrestlezone.com reports that Corey Graves revealed Enzo Amore cheating on her when he said, “Enzo cheats on his taxes, cheats on his girlfriend and cheats in a tag match.”

In September 2017, Morgan wrote on Twitter, “Me knowing that I’m single and nobody cheating on me.” The rap track is allegedly referencing Morgan with the following lyrics:

“I could’ve seen a lil future with you. I’m more mature than you I gotta do what’s best for you I’m sorry. … I been gettin’ tagged in your thirsty picture posting you been doing on the gram. … I know how the game works. I done put you on the game first. It’s only a matter of time before you’re smashing what’s his name at work.”

You can check out the new rap track Real 1 released today, along with some tweets Liv Morgan possibly posted in response to the track on Twitter earlier today, below.

Me knowing that I'm single and nobody cheating on me pic.twitter.com/v6sTLr3Ivu — LIV Morgan 👅💙 (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) September 10, 2017