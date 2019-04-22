wrestling / News
Various News: This Week’s Episode of MLW: Fusion Online, Stephanie McMahon Promotes WWE on Double Dare
– This week’s episode of MLW: Fusion is now online. MLW has released the video to its YouTube channel, and you can check it out below. The episode features Sami Callihan vs. Mance Werner, Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix vs. Air Wolf and Rey Horus, Ace Romero vs. Josef Samael, and more.
– Stephanie McMahon posted to Twitter to hype the appearance of New Day and the Bellas on Double Dare this week on Nickelodeon:
.@WWE week on #DoubleDare starts tonight on @Nickelodeon at 7/6c! Who do you want to see come out on top, @BellaTwins, @TrueKofi, @XavierWoodsPhD or @WWEBigE? pic.twitter.com/OjvbKU2wqP
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) April 22, 2019