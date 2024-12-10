Eric Bischoff Addresses His Future With MLW

On the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about recently appearing in NXT and MLW, his future in MLW, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On recently appearing in NXT and MLW: “It was a busy week for sure. I left the house on Monday and ended up in Orlando. I did NXT Tuesday night, and then on Wednesday filmed an episode for a new series on A&E. And I got to work with Mickey James, The Undertaker, Sean Waltman, and a couple of others. It was a lot of fun. I don’t want to give away too much, it’s not my show. But it’s an interesting concept, and I had a lot of fun doing it, so that was really fun. On Wednesday night, I left right after I was done shooting Wednesday in Orlando for WWE for that A&E series. I went right to the airport, jumped on a plane, flew to New York, and did the MLW show Thursday night.”

On whether he will work with MLW again: “I don’t want to spill too much too soon. It’s not my promotion, but I will say that Atlanta is kind of a cool place to be in early February. And rumor has it there’s going to be an MLW show in Atlanta. So don’t be surprised… I don’t know how much longer I’m going to be doing these live wrestling shows. It takes a lot, because of where I live and everything to get me there and back. So if this is going to be my last live wrestling appearance, it’s kind of cool that I’m going to do it at Center Stage. It’s kind of full circle, so we’ll see. I haven’t made up my mind for sure yet, but if indeed this will be my last live appearance, I’m glad I’m doing it at Center Stage.”

