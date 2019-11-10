Eric Bischoff Discusses If He Thinks AEW Is Losing Money, Cost of Dynamite

On the latest edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed whether he still thinks AEW is in the red. Highlights are below.

On if he thinks AEW is currently in the red: “I don’t know. Yeah, but, well, my first answer is I don’t know, I have no idea, and unless someone would open up their books and I could see with my own eyes, all I have is an opinion, and my opinion isn’t worth anymore than anybody else’s at this point. But, with an asterisk, if anything that I hear is true, and I believe some of it is, it’s going to be a long time before they’re profitable. They can still say they’re number two, I guess, if they want, but if you’re going to compare the numbers that really matter, not the numbers that you’re selling from a marketing perspective, and bragging about, but if you’re actually going to compare revenues, I don’t know.”

On the costs of putting on a live, weekly, two hour wrestling show: “If this was a game show, and I was a contestant, and I had to guess, I would say if they’re spending, if AEW is spending anything less than $400,000 per episode, I’d be surprised.”

