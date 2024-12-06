Eric Bischoff ‘Fires’ Alex Kane At MLW: One Shot

Eric Bischoff flexed his authority at MLW: One-Shot by “firing” Alex Kane. Bischoff, who was in charge of tonight’s show, appeared on the Tron following Kane’s match with Bobby Fish and said that he was enjoying calling some shots, but wouldn’t really feel like he was in charge until he got a chance to fire someone.

Bischoff then said that today was Kane’s day and told him that he was fired. Officials tried to remove Kane from the ring and got suplexed for their efforts.