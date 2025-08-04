Eric Bischoff Reveals Hulk Hogan Wanted Equity In WWE

On the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about the relationship with Vince McMahon and Hulk Hogan, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On the relationship with Vince McMahon and Hulk Hogan: “They didn’t know they were fighting over who that was going to be [the bigger brand]. Are the fans going to be more aware of the WWE brand, or are they going to be more aware of the Hulk Hogan brand? Because if they’re more aware of the Hulk Hogan brand than they are the WWE brand, Vince loses leverage. Vince didn’t want to lose leverage. He had all gained leverage.”

On Hogan wanting equity: “Hulk wanted to gain leverage because Hulk wanted equity in WWF. He felt he deserved it, and Vince obviously disagreed, but they both had an argument. That’s the fun part. It’s not fun. It’s almost funny how these two argued over that point that you just made back, you just made in 1984-1985.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit 83 Weeks with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.