Eric Bischoff Recalls nWo Storyline In WWE In 2002, Turning Down Offer To Be Involved

In a recent interview on After the Bell with Corey Graves, Eric Bischoff discussed WWE bringing in the nWo in 2002, why he turned down offer to join the company, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Eric Bischoff on turning down an offer to be part of the WWE’s nWo storyline in 2002: “I’ve spent a couple of minutes in WWE as a talent, and I think I was there long enough for my coffee to get lukewarm as an executive. While I was there all those years, I’ve never really asked the question, but I’m pretty certain right before that angle launched – I know it because I got a phone call from Jim Ross. Jim and I are very close now, and we have a blast together. But back then when the WWE version of the nWo angle was unfolding, I got a call from Jim, which really surprised me because of the tension in the relationship. He was very professional but very distant and offered me an opportunity to come in and join WWE as part of a storyline.

“Now, I’m never one that’s like I’m only interested if you tell me what the story is. But he offered me an opportunity to come in, and the timing wasn’t right for me. It just didn’t feel right. Jim wasn’t being as forthcoming as I would hope he would be, at least to get me excited about it. So, I passed on it. I’m pretty certain it was shortly thereafter we found out Vince McMahon was behind the whole WWE/nWo story. So, I think to answer your question, had I decided to take that opportunity and jump at it, I think it may have been revealed that I was bringing the nWo with me into WWE. I think that could’ve helped a lot because I just don’t think anybody brought in the story of Vince McMahon bringing in the nWo to ruin his whole company.”

On WWE’s version of the nWo initially only featuring the original members: “That was obviously by choice. You’re looking at Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Hulk Hogan. If you want equity in your characters, you can’t get more equity than those three characters as nWo. I thought that was brilliant. The expansion and exponential growth of the nWo in WCW was really two things. It was holy cow, this is really working, let’s keep going. The other part of it was the intent originally to grow the nWo large enough so it could have its own roster so it could have its own show. Unfortunately, halfway across the river, the horse broke a leg and we went down and now we’re stuck with a whole bunch of guys with nowhere to go. From the outside looking in, it was kind of a cluster.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit After the Bell with Corey Graves with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.