– During a recent edition of Busted Open After Dark, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff spoke about what he misses about wrestling, noting that he misses creatively collaborating with talent. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Eric Bischoff on what he misses about wrestling: “It really would be working with talent. I love the process of taking somebody who was having a hard time doing backstage promos or in-rings, and teaching them how to, one, get comfortable, it’s just a matter of overcoming nerves, and teaching them how to communicate in ring or backstage. I love directing talent and producing talent. I do miss that.”

On missing the creative collaboration aspect: I miss the collaboration, creatively. I used to do it in TNA. I love sitting around the table. ‘What if we do this.’ ‘That’s interesting. What if we do that, and add this to that.’ All of a sudden, you’re building something right before your eyes. If you have the right people in the room, even with the right people, it can be kind of a drain, but if you have the right chemistry, collaboration creatively is one of the most fun experiences I’ve had in professional wrestling.”

Eric Bischoff will be in creative control for one night only in MLW later tonight with MLW: Eric Bischoff’s One-Shot. The show is being held at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. It will stream live on YouTube.