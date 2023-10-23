Eric Bischoff Says Rey Mysterio Most Exceeded His Expectations In WCW

Eric Bischoff has named Rey Mysterio as the person who most exceeded his expectations in WCW. Bischoff was doing a virtual signing for K&S WrestleFest and during the signing he was asked about who most surpassed what he expected of them when he was in charge of WCW.

“Rey Mysterio,” he answered immediately. “That would be my go-to, man. He was — keep in mind, when I brought him in he’d been performing for a long time. It’s not like he was straight out of a training facility. He had a tremendous amount of experience as a very, very young performer. So that by the time he got to to to WCW, I was not aware of any of his work previously. But when he came to WCW, when I had seen him just before that it was like, ‘Oh my God, this is otherworldly kind of s**t. Never would have imagined though that he would have become such an important part of the industry.”

Bischoff continued, “I think he’s — Rey Mysterio can, I think, take credit for the expansion of the interest in the lucha product here in the United States. I think a lot of people are getting opportunities because of Rey Mysterio. They would have never gotten the opportunities that Rey Mysterio got or they’re not getting if it weren’t for Rey and what he brought to the game.”

