Eric Bischoff Says TNA’s Move to Mondays Wasn’t to Compete With WWE: ‘We Would Get People Talking’

– On the latest 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about TNA’s ill-fated move to Monday nights opposite Raw in 2010. The company announced the move to Monday nights in December of 2009 and the move garnered considerable attention, with many labeling it the “new Monday Night War.”

That moniker for the situation didn’t bear out, as it was less a war than a curbstomp. While the initial night did a record for Impact, the show soon dropped to all-time lows. TNA stuck it out until May before moving back to Thursdays, where the show ended up with worse ratings than it was before the move.

Highlights from the discussion, and the full podcast, are below:

On the decision to move TNA to Mondays: “That was a conversation that took place fairly early on. And another thing that I really want to spend some time, a little bit of time at least since you asked it. The idea of moving to Monday night wasn’t so much because we thought we could be competitive to the WWE. I hope someone from AEW is listening to this. It wasn’t because we thought we were going to be able to be competitive. But we knew if we went head-to-head with Monday Night Raw, much like making a big announcement at Madison Square Garden, we knew that going head-to-head whether it was for a short period — it was an experiment. We knew that it was an experiment. It was never intended to be or committed to be any kind of a long-term decision. But we knew that we would create a buzz. We would get people talking about TNA that up until that point had never talked about TNA. And that was the goal.”

On TNA being outside of mainstream conversation at the time: You know, TNA had a small audience, there was a small percentage of the overall sports entertainment audience that knew who or what TNA was. But for the most part, it was off mainstream radar. And we knew that by creating the controversy and going head-to-head, that we would get a lot more attention than we otherwise would and we would be able to leverage and maximum the Hulk Hogan brand in a more efficient way than just being that quiet little company over there on Thursday nights that nobody had ever heard of before.”

