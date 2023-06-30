Eric Bischoff Wants To See Sting Retire At AEW All In, Says Vince Russo Did Have Good Ideas

On the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about his belief that Sting should retire at AEW All In at Wembley Stadium this August, whether Vince Russo ever had a good idea and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Sting’s potential retirement: “No, I don’t think we will [see it at All In] because I think Tony will convince Sting to stick around a little longer if that’s what Tony wants. And I understand that. I personally, I’d like to see Sting retire. Because first of all he’s gonna be in 65, 70,000 people. If you’re going to put a period at the end of the last sentence in the last chapter of your career, go out big. And I don’t know that, he’ll get an opportunity. Maybe, but I don’t know he’ll get another opportunity to go out in front of a crowd that big. That would be special. So for, I guess if I was Sting, that’s what I would want for my career. But then again, you know, Sting’s doing it because Sting loves to perform. Yeah. He loves to get out there and it’s hard to give that up.”

On Vince Russo’s ideas in WCW and TNA: “I couldn’t pinpoint, you know, a Vince Russo-specific idea. Mostly because like any idea, it’s very seldom one person’s idea 100%. I will say that — and I’ve been very outspoken about Vince Russo for a lot of reasons — but that is not to say that he didn’t have good ideas. Vince did have good — Russo, did have good ideas occasionally. It’s just that I think we tend to remember and talk about and make fun of the bad ideas much more frequently than we acknowledge the good ideas. And that’s just part of being in the business. But I’m sure there were several [good ideas] in there and I’m sure other people could tell you that, that worked more closely with Rousso than I did. Ideas that he originated and were mostly his ideas. I just couldn’t do that.”

