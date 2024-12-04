Eric Bischoff & X-Pac Appear On WWE NXT

Eric Bischoff and X-Pac both made appearances on this week’s WWE NXT in the final push to this weekend’s NXT Deadline. Tuesday night’s show saw Bischoff appear to moderate a face-to-face between Trick Williams and Ridge Holland, who will battle for Williams’ NXT Championship at Saturday’s event.

Bischoff talked about how NXT was the future of wrestling and that he felt the same energy there that he did when he launched Nitro and then unleashed the nWo. He praised both Holland and Williams, saying Holland reminded him of the guys he grew up watching like Dick The Bruiser and The Crusher who took what they wanted. Meanwhile, he said Williams was the evolution of the business.

The promo turned into a back and forth between Holland and Williams before they eventually came to blows when Williams took issue with Holland calling him soft. Holland eventually got the upper hand and hit a Redeemer onto the commentary table.

Meanwhile, X-Pac appeared in a backstage segment with Je’Von Evans and talked about how Evans reminded him of him. He noted Evans is the same age that he was when he beat Razor Ramon, and that he believes in Evans. The two did the “Too Sweet” gesture together.