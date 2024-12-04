Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 12.3.24  

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! Jeremy Thomas, here with you as ever, and tonight NXT is at the final stop before NXT Deadline. Tonight we’ll see the Last Chance Qualifiers for the Iron Survivor Challenges as Jaida Parker, Cora Jade, Wren Sinclair and Kelani Jordan do battle for the women and Axiom, Eddy Thorpe, Lexis King and Cedric Alexander compete for the men. Plus a battle royal will be held to determine the #1 contender to the NXT Tag Team Championships, Gigi Dolin is in action for her return match, and Eric Bischoff comes to NXT to meet with Trick Williams and Ridge Holland before they compete at Deadline for the NXT Championship. Sounds like a fun show all in all.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center and kicking off with Vic running down the card and starting with the women’s Iron Survivor Qualifier.

Last Chance Iron Survivor Qualifier

Jaida Parker vs. Cora Jade vs. Wren Sinclair vs. Kelani Jordan

They pair off with Wren vs. Cora and Jaida vs. Kelani to start. Kelani gets thrown into Cora, Wren and Kelani with a couple of double roll-ups. Kelani with a headlock on Jaida and is lifted into kicks on Wren and Cora, Jaida goes for a backslide but gets knocked down by Wren for a pin for two, Cora with a pin but it gets broken up.

Cora is sent to the outside, Kelani arm drags Jaida and then dropkicks her and Wren to the outside. She goes into the ropes for a dive but Cora trips her, pulls her out of the ring and slams her into the guardrail and ring. She throws Kelani into the guardrail but Kelani jumps and springboards to rake Cora down. Into the ring, she dives onto Jaida and Wren!

Kelani gets Jaida in the ring and goes for a crossbody off the top — Jaida holds on and stands up but Cora off the top with a missile dropkick for two. Kora and Kelani argue, Wren gets a couple sneak roll-ups for two but Cora right back up for a double clothesline. Springboard stomp to Kelani’s back, and she chokes Wren against the ropes — but Jaida ambushes her! She sets Cora on the middle turnbuckle, Wren on the bottom — DOUBLE TEARDROP as we go to break.

We’re back as Wren takes covers Jaida and then Kelani, but gets nailed by Cora. Cora with a charging kneelift in the corner to Wren, then one to Jaida. She tries with Kelani but gets caught for a powerbomb for two. Wren off the ropes for a knee for two, then Jaida in to send Wren into the ropes for a spinebuster, pin broken up by Cora. She covers for two.

Roxy watches backstage as Cora gets to her feet and chokes Kelani against the ropes. Cora into the ropes but Kelani dodges, stepover heel kick! Wren grabs Kelani for a double underhook suplex, then Wren grabs Jaida for a front facelock but Jaida with the Falcon Arrow, Kelani breaks up the pin. Jaida ducks a kick, back suplex but Kelani flips out of it and kicks Jaida down. FROG SPLASH on Wren, cover but Cora breaks it up. Cora talks trash and shoves Kelani — she gets hit with a forearm! Cora kicks Kelani and she drops out of the ring.

Cora gets two-counts on Jaida and Wren, then goes for a suplex on Wren but Wren counters into a small package for two. Cora goes for a double underhook, Kelani off the ropes for a clothesline. 450, cover, Jaida drops Jordan onto then to break it up.

Jaida sets up Kelani on the corner and goes in — LOLA IS HERE! Spinning backfist but it hits Wren, who falls onto Cora for the pin.

Winner: Wren Sinclair (11:15)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: Chaotic in the right way. The ending was goofy but I’m fine with that because the match itself was goof for the most part and it gives Wren, who has been improving quite a bit, a minor push.

* Sarah is asking Eddy about the events of last week when he “put his hands” on Ava which led to her getting knocked down. Eddy says Shawn and Ava saw the tape and that it wasn’t his fault. He says he’s going to win for his people.

Lexis walks up and tells Eddy to watch his anger issues. Eddy says he doesn’t need advice from a man with Daddy Issues. Lexis says that he’s not his dad and proved it. He’s going to do what his dad couldn’t and win the title, which begins tonight. Eddy tells Lexis not to touch him and walks off.

* Jaida is out there and wants an NXT Underground match right now, and tells the ref to get take the ropes down as we go to break.

* We’re back and the ropes are being taken down. Jadia says she thought she made it clear when she smashed that brick on Lola’s head. She wants the NXT Underground match and says something that gets censored, then calls Lola a bitch.

Ava comes out and says she’s happy to give it to Jaida, but not tonight. But it’s on for Saturday at NXT Deadline. Those poor refs have to put the ring back up.

LOLA IS HERE! She says Jaida’s ego did her a favor because this is her world and Jaida doesn’t know anything about it. She won’t have that brick and Lola will knock her ass out! Jaida says she doesn’t need it, drops the brick and knocks Lola out with an elbow.

* Karmen is with Brinley and Dion and thanks Brinley for the advice. Brinley says that they’re good together though. Karmen isn’t sure but some flowers came in from Ashante. It says the texts to Nikkita were before her. Dion says he’s a player and gets elbowed by Brinley. Karmen says that he’s a player but it’s sweet, and walks off to put them in water.

* Axiom and Frazer are backstage and Axiom talks about how it’s a big night but he likes his chances. Nathan is ignoring him and Axiom yells. Frazer says he’s locked in on the battle royale and he has to pull double duty on Saturday. Axiom says what about him? Frazer says him to but if anyone can pull it off, they can. But Axiom has to qualify first.

#1 Contenders Tag Team Battle Royal

The competitors include Stacks and Luca Crusifino, OTM, Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura, Hank & Tank and others. We start off with the battle royal brawl, apparently both men have to be eliminated for the team being gone. Inamura slams Myles Born, Briggs drops Tyson DuPOint, they send someone over the top and Inamura goes into the ropes, hitting a double clothesline on Luca and Stacks.

Briggs directs traffic and he and Inamura try to knock guys off the apron but they get kicked. Hank is trying to get DuPont over but Tyson is fighting back. Tank joins him and DuPont is out! They shake hands and Tyriek is shocked — Bronco nails Tyriek. Tyriek fights back in the corner as elsewhere Inamura is trying to gets Tank up to no avail.

Tyriek is in danger as Inamura chops Luca OVER THE TOP. Briggs grabs Tavion Heights and throws him over the top — but Gallus chucks Briggs over the top to the floor! WOlfgang with a chop to Inamura, Stacks gets planted by OTM and thrown over the top, The Family is eliminated as we go to break.

We’re back and we’re down to seven people in the ring. Hank & Tank whip Gallus into a ring around the rosy and clothesline them down. They charge in and pancake the two. Hank tries to get Tyriek over the top but gets slammed headfirst into the corner. Axiom and Frazer argue and the double audio was not good.

Hank knocks Tyriek down and puts him in the ropes, but Tyriek with a back elbow. He tries to put Hank over the top, but Tank with the save. Hank & Tank go to eliminate Tyriek — he’s out! Hank goes for a handshake and Tyriek says no, he pulls the rope down and Hank gets eliminated!

Gallus is the only full team left, they wipe out Price and Tank goes over the top, but Hank catches him and puts him back on the apron for the save. Wolfgang with a senton on Tank, then Nima and Coffey follows behind with dropkicks. Borne catapulted over the top but holds on — the three singles team up to toss both Gallus members!

We’re down to Price, Tank and Borne and they start brawling. Tank batters Price back in the corner but he fights out. He catches a leaping Borne off Tanks back and uranages him onto Tank! Price grabs Borne and puts him on his shoulders — Tank with a springboard elbow! Tank batters Price and he and Borne put Price on the top. They climb but Price knocks them both down — they kick the ropes and crotch Price!

Borne charges at Tank and ends up on the apron, but he goes back in over Tank and clotheslines him over the top! Then he dropkicks Price to the floor!

Winner: Myles Borne & Tavion Heights (14:43)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Battle royals are hard to rate, but this was fairly generic until it picked up at the end. The problem is no team had momentum so this was a crap shoot result, and there’s no heat behind a potential NCQQ win.

* Trick and Ridge separately WALK backstage. And Eric Bischoff WALKS as well.

* ERIC BISCHOFF IS HERE! Not gonna lie, I do love his “I’m Back” theme song. Bisch says this place is undeniable, and it’s also undeniable that he’s been on the edge of wrestling. He says he revolutionized the industry with Nitro and the feeling was awesome. When he let loose the nWo, it revolutionized the industry and the feeling was awesome. And when he walked through the doors today at NXT, that was also awesome. The revolution is happening in NXT and the people are all part of it. When he saw the array of talent that holds the future in the palm of their hands, they have the ability to take things to the stratosphere. And two of them are his guests tonight. First up: Ridge Holland! And then Trick!

Both men are out and Bisch says he couldn’t wait for the opportunity to see them up close and personal, face to face. He says the intrigue and tension between them is palpable. He says Ridge is the antithesis of what a WWE superstar should be, and he means that in a good way. He’s a throwback to the Crusher and Bruiser who take what they want with no apologies. And Trick is the evolution of the revolution. Collegiate athlete, the power, the size, the charisma, he has it all.

Bischoff says seeing them together is just, he can’t wait to see what develops. Ridge starts to speak and says Trick is nothing but a stand-up comedian with abs, an insult to the vision of what NXT should be. Bisch can come out and sing his praises, the fans can shout his name, but at the end of the day Ridge says he’ll win the title at Deadline and have to listen to has-been podcast hosts hanging on to their last bit of relevance. (Ridge Holland babyface turn?) The future of NXT will be in his hands, and when he squeezes it by the throat it’ll go where he wants it to. (Okay, never mind.)

Trick says Ridge is built like a fridge and destroyed Chase U to chase him. He says Ridge isn’t original. He’s vanilla, bland and boring and don’t let the ice fool him because he’ll beat him now. He says Ridge wants what he has.

Ridge says he doesn’t need what Trick has. He proved what he’s about when he destroyed Chase U, and then when he beat Trick in Philly. Trick stands there, 6’4″, flashy head to toe including the title. Trick played football covered in pads with refs looking after him, while he destroyed everything in his path playing rugby. Everyone is distracted by Trick’s flash but not him; he’s here telling Trick that he is soft. At Deadline he will put Trick down and he will leave NXT Champion.

Trick says Ridge thinks he’s soft? He decks Ridge and starts beating on him! Ridge to the outside, Trick chases but gets slammed into the apron and then the steps. Ridge clears the commentary table and throws Trick onto it — REDEEMER INTO THE TABLE, which didn’t break! Officials back RIdge off and call for help.

* We get a recap of Ridge’s attack on Trick, who is stretchered out during the break. Sarah Schreiber is outside and says Trick was taken off in an ambulance. Ava went with him and said on her way out that she doesn’t know what this means for the NXT Championship match on Sunday.

Nikkita Lyons vs. Karmen Petrovic

They throws some spinkicks that get ducked at each other to start before Lyons gets a takedown. Knees by Nikkita, Karmen fires back and hits a spinkick in the corner. Karmen sent into the other corner but hits a back kick. Lyons with a thrust kick and beats on Karmen on the mat, then chokes her against the middle rope for four.

Lyons batters Karmen in the corner and hits a hip smash, but Karmen fires back with kicks until Lyons knocks her down for two. Lyons with a Million Dollar Dream but Karmen elbows out. Lyons kicks at Karmen who ducks, Lyons hung on the ropes and Karmen with kicks and a clothesline off the ropes. Kicks to the gut and one to the jaw, Sling Blade and cover for two.

Lyons grabs a charging Karmen and hits a release German. She goes for the Vader Bomb but Karmen moves! Ashante is out here and helps Karmen up — Nikkita charges in but Karmen moves and Ashante gets nailed! Karmen with the Silent Slice for the pinfall.

Winner: Karmen Petrovic (3:32)

Rating: **

Thoughts: You can only do so much in three and a half-minute match, but this basically equated to “kick, kick, kick, wrestling move, kick, kick, kick, wrestling move.” Happy to see Karmen get the win though.

Karmen is not happy that Ashante pushed her and walks off without him.

* Backstage Spears congratulates Nico on his attack of Tony. Brooks asks what now, and Spears says to remember the long game. With their talent, they can achieve more than Tony. They’re just missing one thing. Gigi walks backstage with Tatum and Spears says welcome back; he’ll be watching closely. Tatum and Gigi walk off and Tatum says Spears is creepy, “and that’s coming from me!”

* The NXT spotlight is with the NQCC. Charlie Dempsey says that he can be hard on the others but he’s proud of them. Tavion says they’re going to bring home the Tag Titles and Dempsey says Wren will be Iron Survivor but she says she hasn’t won anything yet. But it all worked out how she planned.

Izzi Dame vs. Gigi Dolin

Gigi with a waistlock to start, she turns it into a snapmare and headlock. Izzi escapes as Fatal Influence watches from the back and locks in awristlock. Gigi kicks out of it and wristlock flips Izzi to the mat. Into the ropes, Izzi with a tilt-a-whirl but Gigi counters with a rana. She nails Izzi for a two-count.

Spears is out to watch as Gigi to the outside to dodge a charge, then goes up top for a crossbody for two. Izzi puts Gigi into the ropes for a short-arm kneelift, then stomps on Gigi. Gigi on Izzi’s shoulders and she drops her to the mat, then stomps her.

Gigi escapes to the outside, Izzi follows and sends Gigi into the ring, then BIG BOOTS Tatum! Back in, she covers Gigi for two and then locks in a single leg crab. Gigi manages to escape with kicks and lays in fists and knees. Clotheslines to Izzi, big kick to the head and a short-arm clothesline for two, right into a counter pin for two.

Izzi hangs Gigi on the top rope and puts her in the corner, she charges but Gigi dodges. GIGI DRIVER for the win.

Winner: Gigi Dolin (3:49)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: Perfectly fine for four minutes, Gigi has some ring rust to shake off but it wasn’t bad.

* Je’Von is with Sarah and asked about the Last Chance Qualifier when X-Pac comes in and says he’s a big fan. Je’Von geeks out. X-Pac says they have a lot in common and says Je’Von is the same age he was when he beat Razor. He believes Je’Von can do it and they “Too Sweet.”

Last Chance Iron Survivor Qualifier

Lexis King vs. Axiom vs. Eddy Thorpe vs. Cedric Alexander

Ethan Page is at commentary, Wes Lee is watching from the podium, Evans is in the audience. Thorpe kicks King to start and Cedric takes out Axiom, then goes into the ropes but Thorpe takes him down. Axiom breaks it up and ends up on Eddy’s shoulders — Lexis with a dropkick to Thorpe and then a superkick to Axiom! Cedric into the ropes and gets sent to the outside, Lexis goes to give but Axiom takes him out. He goes after King and Thorpe lays him out with a clothesline. Alexander goes for a kick, Eddy rolls him out for two.

Cedric ends up on the apron and takes down Eddy, Flatliner for two, broken up by Axiom who takes out King. Axiom and Cedric trade chops in the center of the ring and then knock each other down. Axiom and Cedric back up and dive onto Eddy and Lexis respectively on the outside! Back in, into the ropes, Cedric with a standing Spanish fly and covers but Lexis and Eddy break it up as we go to break.

We’re back as an attempt to double superplex Edy by Cedric and Axiom turns into a stacked powerbomb by King! He slams Cedric into the corner, throws Axiom into Cedric, and hits a belly to belly on Cedric with a bridge to both him and Axiom for two! Both Axiom and Cedric to the outside, King dives on them! Cedric back in the ring, King with a splash and covers but Thorpe breaks it up.

Eddy kicks at King and hits Cedric with a snap suplex. Brainbuster to Axiom, cover gets two-plus! Eddy charges at Cedric in the corner but gets caught for a uranage, Cedric up top to leap onto Eddy but Axiom quickly catches him for two. My feed went a little wonky but Axiom with a Super Spanish Fly to Thorpe! One, two, thre-NO!

Axiom locks in an armbar — but Cedric with a frog splash on Axiom! He goes to the apron and clotheslines Eddy, then hits a kick to King coming into the ring. Michinoku Driver gets two-plus but Eddy breaks it up! Axiom with a half-and-half suplex — Golden Ratio to King! Cover but Eddy breaks it up and covers for the pin!

Winner: Eddy Thorpe (10:46)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: Great stuff with a winner I didn’t see coming, I thought a loss would have pushed his storyline. But it works all in all. Curious to see where this takes Thorpe, but for now it’s a big win for him.

* Ava FaceTimes with Stone and Stevie and says Trick is adamant for the match so it’s still on for now.

* Roxy WALKS backstage!

* Cora is pissed at Stevie and Stone and says that she everyone is against her. She storms off, and Eddy walks in and says Ava did the right thing by not suspending her. He’ll become the Iron Survivor, and he leaves.

Stevie asks if it’s just her or is everyone pissed off? She and Stone see someone walk up and get wide-eyed.

* Vic runs down the Deadline card.

* IT’S ROXY TIME! The NXT Women’s Champion comes down to the ring and gets a mic. She says Deadline is this Saturday and could be life-changing. She’s sure the Iron Survivor Competitors are used to waking up without Christmas presents, but this time one of them will have an NXT Women’s Title match. She recalls how her own match changed her, and says that they’re fighting to be second-best to her.

Roxy congratulates Wren Sinclair and says no one believed in her like no one believed in her. But Wren can’t beat her. Sol Ruca was the first qualifier and she’s one Sol Snatcher away, but she can’t Snatch Roxy’s soul. And Giulia can’t beat Roxy when it counts. Zaria and Stephanie Vaquer beat her in tag matches, but she’s always proved that no matter whether you’ve travelled the whole wide world, no one can beat her.

HERE’S SOL! Roxy knew she’d be the first to come out. And ZARIA is next! Then it’s STEPHANIE VAQUER! Then GIULIA! Roxy says this is what it’s all about, but they have to get through each other before they get to her. So the brawl begins — and WREN is here! She pulls Roxy out of the ring and poses with the title as the others brawl in the ring. Apparently something is going on in the locker room —

But we won’t find out what because we’re done for the night!