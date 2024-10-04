Eric Young Says Match With Moose Is His Favorite Since TNA Return

Eric Young has revealed which match of his has been his favorite since he returned to TNA. Young returned to the company at Slammiversary 2023, and he was asked in an interview with WrestleZone’s Bill Pritchard which of his bouts since returning has been his favorite thus far. Young named his match with Moose at TNA Sacrifice for the World Championship.

“Yeah, I think for me, one of my really special ones is me and Moose in Canada,” Young said (per Fightful). “It’s about 15 minutes from where I grew up. So I had a lot of friends and family there for the world title, obviously coming up short, but sharing the ring with a guy like him. I mean, he’s, I said in promos leading up to it, I think when it’s all said and done, he’s going to be one of the best to ever do it. A bit of a smart when it comes to it and just understands it on a level and is obviously physically imposing and like one of the best athletes to ever do this. That’s a long list. You know, it’s a really long list. That’s probably my favorite one since coming back.”

Young continued, “what I’m doing right now, this kind of team up thing with, with Maclin obviously, you know, our last match on the lead up to the pay-per-view, for Emergence and, we wrestled Hammerstone and Jake and coming up short again, but there’s something really special happening with me and him and also happening with Jake and Hammerstone. So the tag division is really strong right now. Having the Hardys, they’re kind of leading the charge, has energized it. That whole thing energized TNA in general. But yeah, there’s something really special. I’ve been friends with Steve Maclin for going on. I mean, I guess that we first met in 2016 when I started NXT and we’ve been pretty close friends and talk all the time. So there’s something really special happening there and I can’t wait to see where it leads.”

As Young noted, he and Maclin began teaming up at TNA Emergence last month.