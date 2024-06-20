Eric Young Weighs In On WWE & TNA Partnership, Says Triple H Is a ‘Genius’

Eric Young recently shared his thoughts on WWE and TNA’s crossover, praising Triple H as a “genius.” Young has worked for both companies in his career and during an interview with Zack Heydorn of Brass Ring Media, he was asked about the current NXT & TNA crossover. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On the partnership: “I mean the biggest thing is Hunter is a genius. It’s the reason the WWE is as good as it is right now is because of him. It starts with him and ends with him. It’s obviously not one person. There’s a million super talented people pulling the rope, just like there is at AEW, just like there is in TNA, but the partnership, you know, it’s the tip of the iceberg right now, and there’s no telling where it could end up. I got ideas that I’d like to see happen and wrestling fans are talking about it. And the truth is, the forbidden door, or the portal, or whatever you want to call it today, it’s a real thing, and the WWE has never been in that position. They’ve always been in a position to do it because they’re the big dog, and they have all the cards. They can do whatever they want and it’s not going to hurt their business, but they just have never done it. I think you know why, and I know why, and I think an average wrestling fan understands why that never was a thing, but it’s a completely different regime run by completely different people that get that it’s only good for pro wrestling, and in turn, good for the WWE.”

On the benefits of the crossover: “(The partnership) is advantageous and what you’re doing is you’re growing your audience and it’s costing you nothing. It’s getting free advertising on another person’s show. People that WWE obviously want to keep, they still want to keep them busy. Them coming over and vice versa, people going up there and getting a taste of that machine and understanding how that machine works, and getting exposure from the WWE and the social media, it’s just advantageous for everybody. The fact that it’s taken this long to happen is criminal and stupid, is the truth.”