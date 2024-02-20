Erick Redbeard: ‘I Want to Fight Gunther’

– Former WWE Superstar Erick Redbeard, aka Erick Rowan, noted on social media last night that WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther is someone he wants to face. In the main event of last night’s Raw, Gunther retained his title once again, beating Jey Uso.

Speaking on Gunther, Redbeard wrote on his X account, “I’ll say it again. I want to fight @Gunther_AUT.” You can see his X post below.

Redbeard is currently a free agent. He was released by WWE in April 2020.