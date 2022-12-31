wrestling / News
Erick Rowan on a Potential WWE Royal Rumble Appearance
– While speaking to The Ten Count’s Steve Fall for Wrestling News.co, former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan (aka Erick Redbeard) discussed potentially appearing at WWE Royal Rumble next month and competing in the Rumble match. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):
“As far as appearing [at the Royal Rumble], I would be the last to know. I feel like fans figure out [about returns] through [dirt sheets] … and I sometimes feel like you’ll hear rumors and then all of a sudden they come true. That’s why I always say, I always laugh, ‘I’ll probably hear a rumor,’ I don’t know.”
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 is scheduled for January 28 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Typically, WWE does have a number of surprise entrants in the Rumble matchup. So, that could be one way for Erick Rowan to make an appearance.
