Erick Stevens Recells Bryan Danielson Forcing Him and Seth Rollins To Visit Nightclub in Germany

In a post on Twitter, Eric Koenreich, the former Erick Stevens, spoke about a time in which Bryan Danielson forced him and Seth Rollins (then Tyler Black) to visit a nightclub in Germany. Stevens just wanted to sleep and neither he nor Rollins were happy about the situation.

He wrote: “It was my first time at wXw and my first time overseas for the 16 Carat. Luckily the tournament field featured of few of my ROH cohorts, namely Bryan and Tyler Black. Since neither of us drank or liked to go out after shows, Tyler and I often found ourselves as roommates on the road. This trip was no different. We were hostel mates and had just turned out the lights.

We got a few minutes of shut eye before the lights turned on. I sat up in bed to see Bryan in our room. “Get up! We’re going to the club!” he said with a giggle. Tyler and I immediately declined. Bryan pulled his vet card and made it clear that it wasn’t an invitation – It was a demand. So we got dressed and headed out.

We get to the club and as we’re going in, Tyler and I are stopped by the bouncer. We don’t speak German so we have to wait for one of the wXw guys to translate.

“They think he’s a terrorist and you’re a hooligan. They’re afraid you’re going to start trouble!”

I guess Tyler’s Armenian blood and my mohawk were giving bad vibes. But eventually, we got in.

I don’t remember much after that other than Bryan forcing me to drink champagne and the awful music. Tyler and I sat on the wall the entire time, completely miserable. Every time I saw Bryan, he’d look at me with that shit eating grin of his. He was reveling in our misery. So much so that he demanded he use my digital camera to take a picture of us.”