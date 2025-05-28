Ethan Page Wins North American Title On WWE NXT

Ethan Page has a title around his waist again, winning the NXT North American Championship on this week’s WWE NXT. Page defeated Ricky Saints in the opening match of Tuesday’s show, a wild brawl of a bout that saw security have to intervene a couple of times early on.

Page took over after the match went to the outside and he took advantage of Saints’ distraction by security to hit a cutter throat-first onto a chair. Saints tried to battle back but Page ultimately got the win by targeting the throat and eventually hitting Twisted Grin for the pinfall.

This marks Page’s first run with the North American Title; he had a reign with the NXT Championship shortly after his arrival last year. Saints’ title reign ends at 56 days, having defeated Shawn Spears for the belt on the April 1st episode of NXT.