Ethan Page Slams Karate Man Match at Hard to Kill, Says Impact Version Is ‘Hot Garbage’
– As previously reported, Ethan Page was defeated by The Karate Man in a Mortal Kombat-style cinematic match on last night’s Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill event. In a message posted in the members only Major Wrestling Figure Podcast Facebook group (via Inside The Ropes), Ethan Page did not appear to be a fan of the execution of the segment. Page stated he was “embarrassed” with how Impact Wrestling “lazily edited” the segment.
Page added that Impact “lied” on how they would approach a matchup where he faced his alter-ego. You can read his full rant on last night’s show below:
“I’m going to take a full blown break from social media. I’ll be staying active on my personal Patreon as much as I can & probably in this group too cuz I love the fig life & u guys. Xoxox. But man …. last night sucked. I’m so embarrassed with how IMPACT! lazily edited that segment last night & forced it to be a joke. I felt the thought of the same guys fighting each other was comedy enough & the more serious we took it the better the reaction would be.
“But cuz I left the company, they lied to my face & just did what they wanted the whole time. I’m sorry if any of my fans paid for that PPV & felt cheated. I honestly feel the free version I gave away was made with more love, care & attention to detail.”
“Sadly I had no control over the creative or the final product & the editor refused to send it to me before hand …. so I saw it live with you guys & was surrounded by family. All scratching their heads at that high school project level delivery on a PPV. I pray ppl know I didn’t edit that hot garbage. I actually begged IMPACT! Not to even have Karate man on tv. I only wanted it for my YouTube channel.”
“But … we don’t write the shows. We just get the scripts & do our best. Idk what else to say. Breaks my heart this company refuses to respect its talent or it’s fan base on a regularly basis. I tried. Oh well! Life goes on. That door is closed. Now let’s focus on what’s next. Hope you’re all well. I love all of you for supporting me & helping promote my projects. Because without you guys, karate man wouldn’t have been anything haha. I’m gonna just focus on the good that came of him for my social media & my personal channels. He’s gone now & May he live on in GOOD videos edited by the person who created him. Not stolen by a greedy company trying to capitalize on someone else’s hard work & creativity. Sorry if this comes off so negative. I know I’m usually a positive light for my fans … but today, I need to just be honest. I was lied to. I was hurt. I was disrespected. And I need a break from it all.”
Page is no longer part of the Impact Wrestling roster after his last contract recently expired. The Karate Man match was reportedly filmed last November at the Impact Wrestling TV tapings.
