Various News: Ethan Page’s Talk’n Shop A Mania 2 Video Blog, Rocky Romero & Virtual Basement Tease Potential Addition to Wrestling Code
November 13, 2020
– Ethan Page has posted a new video blog looking behind the scenes of tonight’s Talk’n Shop A Mania 2. You can see the video below:
– Virtual Baseent, the makers of the new game The Wrestling Code, replied to a tweet from Rocky Romero showing off the location for Talk’n Shop A Mania suggesting it could be a good arena location, which Romero seemed interested by:
Getting close. When this video hits 50k views I’m posting FREE watch codes for #TalkNShopAMania2
Order on PPV & @FiteTV
Order Now: https://t.co/ulRsatblqE@MachineGunKA @The_BigLG @emiliosparks @TalknShop @mexwarrior @wwehornswoggle @ChrisVanVliet
— ROCKY ROMERO🇵🇷 (@azucarRoc) November 12, 2020
Let’s talk
— ROCKY ROMERO🇵🇷 (@azucarRoc) November 12, 2020
