Various News: Ethan Page’s Talk’n Shop A Mania 2 Video Blog, Rocky Romero & Virtual Basement Tease Potential Addition to Wrestling Code

November 13, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ethan Page Vlog

– Ethan Page has posted a new video blog looking behind the scenes of tonight’s Talk’n Shop A Mania 2. You can see the video below:

– Virtual Baseent, the makers of the new game The Wrestling Code, replied to a tweet from Rocky Romero showing off the location for Talk’n Shop A Mania suggesting it could be a good arena location, which Romero seemed interested by:

Ethan Page, Rocky Romero, Talk'n Shop A Mania 2, The Wrestling Code

