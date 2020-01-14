Various News: Ethan Page on Working Through His Illness at Hard to Kill, Hiromu Takahashi vs. Titan Full Match Video

– As previously reported, Impact Wrestling star Ethan Page was diagnosed with salmonella poisoning over the Hard to Kill weekend. However, he still went ahead and worked his scheduled match last Sunday on PPV.

After the show, Ethan Page commented on Twitter yesterday, “@IMPACTWRESTLING management offered to let me manage @Walking_Weapon this weekend because of my illness. I made the personal choice to work so I could remind everybody that even at my worst, #TheNorth are leagues above everybody else. Most consistent team on the planet! WE DELIVER!”

Heading to hospital. Update everyone soon. — Ethan Page played by Julian (@OfficialEGO) January 13, 2020

Let’s see what all this is about 😐 pic.twitter.com/ESsKbHWOOr — Ethan Page played by Julian (@OfficialEGO) January 13, 2020

Nope. I did the 12 hours of travel to get home to Canada. To wait 4 more hours … to still be waiting 😂 — Ethan Page played by Julian (@OfficialEGO) January 14, 2020

