wrestling / News

Various News: Ethan Page on Working Through His Illness at Hard to Kill, Hiromu Takahashi vs. Titan Full Match Video

January 14, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Ethan Page

As previously reported, Impact Wrestling star Ethan Page was diagnosed with salmonella poisoning over the Hard to Kill weekend. However, he still went ahead and worked his scheduled match last Sunday on PPV.

After the show, Ethan Page commented on Twitter yesterday, “@IMPACTWRESTLING management offered to let me manage @Walking_Weapon this weekend because of my illness. I made the personal choice to work so I could remind everybody that even at my worst, #TheNorth are leagues above everybody else. Most consistent team on the planet! WE DELIVER!”

– WWE Superstar Curt Hawkins offered a tour of his tour room on the Major WF Podcast channel. You can check out that video below.

– NJPW released a free match video today featuring Hiromu Takahashi vs. Titan from the 2017 Fantastica Mania. You can check ou tthat full match video below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Curt Hawkins, Ethan Page, NJPW, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading