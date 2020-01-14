Updates on Ethan Page, Moose and Madman Fulton After Impact Hard to Kill

– A new report has updates on Ethan Page, Moose and Madman Fulton following Sunday night’s Impact Hard to Kill. PWInsider reports that Ethan Page went to the hospital after getting home to Canada from the PPV in order to be appropriately diagnosed for what was said to be salmonella poisoning. Impact asked him to sit his match out and manage Josh Alexander, but Page refused and worked the match.

Moose was said to be banged up after his match with Rhino, but is apparently okay. Meanwhile, the shoulder injury Madman Fulton had was an angle.