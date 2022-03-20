Evil Uno On the Dark Order’s Friendship With Hangman Page, BTE Appearances

Evil Uno recently shed some light on the Dark Order’s friendship with Hangman Page and how it reflects their dynamic off-camera. Uno recently spoke with VL Media’s Lucas Charpiot and you can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On the group’s dynamic with Page: “Everything you see on TV is real chemistry. Originally, “Hangman” was one of the Dark Order’s targets, someone that Brodie Lee wanted to recruit. It all started when Brodie Lee was the Exalted. He was supposed to be someone who was losing and unwell in his personal life and they were going to take advantage of that. But, with Brodie Lee’s passing, our group had to change. With his passing, Adam Page really became a friend to all of us off camera. He too had lost a friend and was in a difficult situation in his personal life as well. It was a chemistry that was created between us and the whole Dark Order became stronger after that event.

“Some time before that, we started appearing on BTE (Being the Elite, the Elite clan’s Youtube show) where we created a comedic chemistry together. Hangman was an easy addition because of his natural comedy and his vision of wrestling which is very similar to ours. Since then, we’ve been very close friends. Without him, I don’t know where we would be today. Without us, his path from the Tag Team Championship to the AEW World Championship – which he currently holds – would have been very different as well. I’m very happy that we were able to partner with him. Two years ago, I couldn’t have said he was a friend, he was just someone I knew from work. Two years later, he’s someone I contact often, we talk regularly.”

On the group’s comedic style on BTE: “Our formula is a bit improvised. We started doing BTE right after the Exalted One came. The goal was to show who each character in the stable was. Me, I was the character who led the group, but who was afraid of his boss. Stu Grayson was my second. John Silver and Alex Reynolds were the guys at the bottom of the ladder. They wanted to do anything to impress Brodie Lee or me, but failed every time. It really just happened naturally.

“As far as writing is concerned, every week, whether it works or not, we discuss two minutes between us and then we film. It is very rare that we do more than one take for a sequence. There have been exceptions, especially when Brodie Lee was with us. For someone so scary, he was always the first to laugh when making videos. And since his character couldn’t afford to laugh, we had to start the scene again. But right now, it’s written in two minutes. Some special episodes with a lot of editing, like the Christmas one, were written by Alex Reynolds and Adam Page. Even if today it is improvised, there are exceptions. We couldn’t have sung a four-minute song without writing it. For the episode that comes out on Monday, we got together as a group. It is something complex, because we are a group of eight people. With our chemistry, we know exactly what to say and when. When the camera is on, we are not so different from what we are in life.”