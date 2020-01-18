wrestling / News
EVOLVE 143 Results: Anthony Green vs. Josh Briggs in Main Event, More
– WWN held EVOLVE 143 on Friday night in Ybor City, Florida with a No DQ match between Anthony Green vs. Josh Briggs in the main event. The results were, per Fightful:
* Joe Gacy def. Rick Bugez
Welcome back to action @rikbugez! He’s improved! #EVOLVE143 pic.twitter.com/uK3EgEUSL9
— Kyle (@FLWrestlingFan) January 18, 2020
* Indi Hartwell def. Brandi Lauren
* Adrian Alanis def. Denzel Dejournette
* Santana Garrett def. Avery Taylor
– Avery Taylor accepted an EVOLVE contract after the match.
* Dexter Lumis def. Curt Stallion
ASK HIM REF @DexterLumis @Juanita516 #EVOLVE143 pic.twitter.com/XmK17mqNa7
— Kyle (@FLWrestlingFan) January 18, 2020
* Leon Ruff def. Liam Gray, Stephen Wolf, and Ariel Dominguez
Welcome back @StephenWolf309 to @WWNEVOLVE! #Evolve143 pic.twitter.com/xcpf3jwnA5
— Joyless Dork (@Team_Cline) January 18, 2020
* Brendan Vink def. AR Fox
* EVOLVE Tag Team Championships: BESTies in the World (Davey Vega & Mat Fitchett) (c) def. The Unwanted (Eddie Kingston & Joe Gacy)
And still…… 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻
#Evolve143 pic.twitter.com/8rpeoFr8LG
— Joy Denham (@JoyDenham) January 18, 2020
* No Disqualification: Anthony Greene def. Josh Briggs
More Trending Stories
- Details On Two Names That Will Be In Houston On Royal Rumble Weekend (Possible Spoilers)
- David Benoit Discusses His Father, Chris Benoit, Having CTE, If He Ever Saw Signs, Wanting WWE To Remember Him, Getting Banned by WWE For Wearing AEW Shirt
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Goldberg’s Issues With Scott Hall in 1999, Says Hall Was Tough to Be Around At That Time
- Booker T Says Tessa Blanchard’s Impact World Title Win Is the Worst Idea in Wrestling History