EVOLVE 143 Results: Anthony Green vs. Josh Briggs in Main Event, More

– WWN held EVOLVE 143 on Friday night in Ybor City, Florida with a No DQ match between Anthony Green vs. Josh Briggs in the main event. The results were, per Fightful:

* Joe Gacy def. Rick Bugez

* Indi Hartwell def. Brandi Lauren

* Adrian Alanis def. Denzel Dejournette

* Santana Garrett def. Avery Taylor

– Avery Taylor accepted an EVOLVE contract after the match.

* Dexter Lumis def. Curt Stallion

* Leon Ruff def. Liam Gray, Stephen Wolf, and Ariel Dominguez

* Brendan Vink def. AR Fox

* EVOLVE Tag Team Championships: BESTies in the World (Davey Vega & Mat Fitchett) (c) def. The Unwanted (Eddie Kingston & Joe Gacy)

* No Disqualification: Anthony Greene def. Josh Briggs