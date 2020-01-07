wrestling / News
EVOLVE Announces Lineups For EVOLVE 143 And 144
– EVOLVE put out the following announcement, revealing the lineups for EVOLVE 143 and 144 in Florida.
NXT fans will have the opportunity to meet a plethora of NXT Superstars at EVOLVE Wrestling’s events next weekend in Florida, plus have the chance to see several up-and-coming NXT Superstars in action.
The events take place next Friday, Jan. 17 at The Orpheum in Ybor City, and next Saturday, Jan. 18 at Orlando Live Events.
Ticket info: Ybor City | Orlando
NXT Champion Adam Cole and NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong of The Undisputed ERA, along with Dominik Dijakovic will be available for meet-and-greets on Jan. 17 in Ybor City.
On Jan. 18 in Orlando, Cole, O’Reilly and Dijakovic will be joined by NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, NXT Tag Team Champion Kyle O’Reilly, Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae and Cameron Grimes to meet and greet fans.
NXT Superstars in action for EVOLVE next weekend include Mansoor, Joaquin Wilde, Brendan Vink, Dexter Lumis, Denzel Dejournette and Rik Bugez.
Tickets for both events and all meet-and-greets are available now at WWNLive.com. Check out the match cards below and secure your tickets for these must-see EVOLVE Wrestling events!
EVOLVE 143 – Jan. 17th – Ybor City, FL
Non-Title No Disqualification Match
EVOLVE Champion Josh Briggs vs. Anthony Greene with Brandi Lauren
EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match
BESTies in the World (Davey Vega & Mat Fitchett) (c) vs. Eddie Kingston & Joe Gacy
Only In EVOLVE
AR Fox with Ayla & The Skulk vs. Brendan Vink
Only In EVOLVE
Curt Stallion vs. Dexter Lumis
Only In EVOLVE
Adrian Alanis vs. Denzel Dejournette
Triple Threat Match
Stephen Wolf vs. Anthony Gutierrez vs. Leon Ruff
Only in EVOLVE
Brandi Lauren vs. Indi Hartwell
Only in EVOLVE
Santana Garrett vs. Avery Taylor
Plus more with Rik Bugez and others!
EVOLVE 144 – Jan. 18th – Orlando, FL
EVOLVE Championship Match
Josh Briggs (c) vs. Dexter Lumis
Dream Match
Mansoor vs. AR Fox with Ayla & The Skulk
Only In EVOLVE
Joaquin Wilde vs. Leon Ruff
Non-Title Match
EVOLVE Tag Team Champions BESTies in the World (Davey Vega & Mat Fitchett) vs. Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis
No Holds Barred Match
Eddie Kingston vs. Anthony Gutierrez
Only In EVOLVE
Anthony Greene with Brandi Lauren vs. Rik Bugez
Only In EVOLVE
Joe Gacy vs. Denzel Dejournette
Only In EVOLVE
Stephen Wolf vs. Brendan Vink
Plus more with Curt Stallion and others!
