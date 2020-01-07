EVOLVE Announces Lineups For EVOLVE 143 And 144

– EVOLVE put out the following announcement, revealing the lineups for EVOLVE 143 and 144 in Florida.

NXT fans will have the opportunity to meet a plethora of NXT Superstars at EVOLVE Wrestling’s events next weekend in Florida, plus have the chance to see several up-and-coming NXT Superstars in action.

The events take place next Friday, Jan. 17 at The Orpheum in Ybor City, and next Saturday, Jan. 18 at Orlando Live Events.

Ticket info: Ybor City | Orlando

NXT Champion Adam Cole and NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong of The Undisputed ERA, along with Dominik Dijakovic will be available for meet-and-greets on Jan. 17 in Ybor City.

On Jan. 18 in Orlando, Cole, O’Reilly and Dijakovic will be joined by NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, NXT Tag Team Champion Kyle O’Reilly, Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae and Cameron Grimes to meet and greet fans.

NXT Superstars in action for EVOLVE next weekend include Mansoor, Joaquin Wilde, Brendan Vink, Dexter Lumis, Denzel Dejournette and Rik Bugez.

Tickets for both events and all meet-and-greets are available now at WWNLive.com. Check out the match cards below and secure your tickets for these must-see EVOLVE Wrestling events!

EVOLVE 143 – Jan. 17th – Ybor City, FL

Non-Title No Disqualification Match

EVOLVE Champion Josh Briggs vs. Anthony Greene with Brandi Lauren

EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match

BESTies in the World (Davey Vega & Mat Fitchett) (c) vs. Eddie Kingston & Joe Gacy

Only In EVOLVE

AR Fox with Ayla & The Skulk vs. Brendan Vink

Only In EVOLVE

Curt Stallion vs. Dexter Lumis

Only In EVOLVE

Adrian Alanis vs. Denzel Dejournette

Triple Threat Match

Stephen Wolf vs. Anthony Gutierrez vs. Leon Ruff

Only in EVOLVE

Brandi Lauren vs. Indi Hartwell

Only in EVOLVE

Santana Garrett vs. Avery Taylor

Plus more with Rik Bugez and others!

EVOLVE 144 – Jan. 18th – Orlando, FL

EVOLVE Championship Match

Josh Briggs (c) vs. Dexter Lumis

Dream Match

Mansoor vs. AR Fox with Ayla & The Skulk

Only In EVOLVE

Joaquin Wilde vs. Leon Ruff

Non-Title Match

EVOLVE Tag Team Champions BESTies in the World (Davey Vega & Mat Fitchett) vs. Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis

No Holds Barred Match

Eddie Kingston vs. Anthony Gutierrez

Only In EVOLVE

Anthony Greene with Brandi Lauren vs. Rik Bugez

Only In EVOLVE

Joe Gacy vs. Denzel Dejournette

Only In EVOLVE

Stephen Wolf vs. Brendan Vink

Plus more with Curt Stallion and others!