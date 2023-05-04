F1RST Wrestling: The Ranger Rumble Results 4.28.23: Tag Team Main Event, More

F1RST Wrestling held its Ranger Rumble show last weekend, and the results from the show are online. You can check out the results below from the Forest Lake, Minnesota show below, courtesy of Fightful:

* F1RST Wrestling Uptown VFW Championship Match: Devon Monroe def. Ryan Cruz

* Shane Black def. Super Thunder Frog

* Ranger Rumble: Ronnie the Ranger by defeating Scott Story, Funky Fox, Big O’Possum, Connor Hopkins, Paul Reed, Ryan Cruz, Shane Black, Matt Honey, Jordan.

* Brandon Gore def. Jah-C

* Badger Briggs def. Shazza McKenzie and Free Range Kara

* Arik Cannon & Bill Williams def. Darin Corbin & Heavy Metal Lore