Fallon Henley vs. Lash Legend Announced for Tuesday’s NXT 2.0

Fallon Henley vs. Lash Legend has been added to Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 episode which will be the brand’s one year anniversary show.

Also announced for the show:

* The Creed Brothers vs. Pretty Deadly for the NXT Tag Team Championship – Fans Choose The Stipulation between Tornado Tag, No DQ or Steel Cage

* Carmelo Hayes vs. TBD (Fans Choose Between Von Wagoner, Wes Lee or Joe Gacy) for the NXT North American Championship

* Cameron Grimes & mystery partner vs. Tony D’Angelo & Stacks

* Kiana James & Arianna Grace vs. Nikita Lyons & Zoey Stark

* Hank Walker vs. Javier Bernal

* “The SuperDiva” Quincy Elliott makes NXT 2.0 debut

* Mandy Rose returns