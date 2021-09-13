wrestling / News
Fandango Gets New Brodie Lee Tattoo (Pic)
September 13, 2021 | Posted by
In a post on Instagram, Johnny Curtis (formerly Fandango in WWE) revealed that he got a tattoo to honor Brodie Lee. Brodie passed away last December at the age of 41. The tattoo got positive responses from Brodie’s wife Amanda Huber and former tag partner Erick Redbeard, among others.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes From AEW All Out, Lucha Bros.’ Entrance, Accident With Bryan Danielson
- Optimism Backstage In WWE Following Last Night’s Smackdown Taping
- WWE Also Quietly Shut Down Its UK Company, More Details On End of Japan Company
- Backstage Update on When Bray Wyatt Could Debut in AEW or Impact Wrestling