Fandango Gets New Brodie Lee Tattoo (Pic)

September 13, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Fandango

In a post on Instagram, Johnny Curtis (formerly Fandango in WWE) revealed that he got a tattoo to honor Brodie Lee. Brodie passed away last December at the age of 41. The tattoo got positive responses from Brodie’s wife Amanda Huber and former tag partner Erick Redbeard, among others.

Brodie Lee, Fandango, Joseph Lee

