Fight Like A Girl Debuts On Quibi, Check Out Behind-the-Scenes Footage

WWE’s new series Fight Like A Girl has officially debuted on Quibi. The Bella Twins have celebrated the show’s arrival with a new behind-the-scenes video, which you can see below.

Here’s the info on the show:

Quibi and WWE today announced the WWE Superstars participating in the transformational series “Fight Like a Girl.” Leading individual episodes of the upcoming series are Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Nikki and Brie Bella, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss, Sonya Deville, Natalya, Paige and Nia Jax.

In each episode of “Fight Like a Girl,” Stephanie McMahon pairs a WWE Superstar with a young woman struggling with a personal issue that has been holding her back. The WWE Superstars draw from their own life experiences to help their trainees overcome obstacles and become tougher, stronger and healthier versions of their former selves inside and out.

“This strong cast of Superstars are leaders and role models who each have personal stories of challenge, perseverance and triumph,” said Stephanie McMahon, WWE Chief Brand Officer. “We are thrilled to have them on board to help young women find both their inner and outer strength and overcome adversity in their lives.”

Shot at the world-famous WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Fla., each episode features a stunning transformation and heart-pounding reveal as the women change the girls’ lives forever.

Produced by WWE Studios and Critical Content. Executive Producers are McMahon, Susan Levison and Ben Zierten for WWE Studios, and Tom Forman, Jenny Daly and Jon Beyer for Critical Content.