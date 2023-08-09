wrestling / News

FIGHTT Pro Enter The FIGHTT Round 8 Results: Rhett Titus In Action, More

August 8, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
FIGHTT Pro Enter The Fightt Image Credit: FIGHTT Pro

FIGHTT Pro held round eight of Enter the FIGHTT earlier this month, and the results are online. You can see the results form the August 1st show, which aired on IWTV, below (per Cagematch.net):

* Hybrid Division Semifinal Match: Rhett Titus def. Devantes

* Tag Team Division Semifinal Match: The Busky Brawlers def. The Goons

* Grapplers Division Semifinal Match: Tiny Tanaily def. Harleen Lopez

* Tag Team Division Semifinal Match: The Tonys def. Primal Fear

* Hybrid Division Semifinal Match: Moses def. Matt Quay

