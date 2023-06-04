FIGHTT Pro Announces IWTV Debut For Next Week

A recent announcement from Fightt Pro revealed a new show will be opening on IWTV next week. The announcement states:

FIGHTT PRO DEBUTS ON IWTV JUNE 6TH!

This Tuesday night (6/6) at 7pm EDT Season One of the new weekly episodic series FIGHTT Pro will be released on demand on IWTV.

Spearheaded by Event Manager Ernie Osiris and promoter Prince Nana, FIGHTT Pro is a unique take on professional wrestling which in the words of Osiris intertwines “old school rules with the modern style.”

A Ring Of Honor alumni, Osiris and the FIGHTT team have developed a presentation and rule set for the brand which mirrors pro sports, including on set analysis and breakdowns from expert panelists, and a tightly enforced standard of in ring conduct.

Osiris describes the “sports-centric atmosphere” as follows:

“We provide a Code of Conduct our talents must abide by. If rules are broken violations are issued or disqualifications occur.

Points are earned based on method of victory and those points are part of what elevates a talent in each division’s ranking system.

Lastly, our regular season of competition is 8-9 weeks, with a wildcard and playoff tournaments included. All of this culminates with our championship finals.”

New episodes of FIGHTT Pro will be released every Tuesday night at 7pm EDT exclusively on IWTV.