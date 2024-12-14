wrestling / News

Final Betting Odds For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Tonight

December 14, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event WWT Image Credit: WWE

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event takes place in just a couple of hours, and the updated betting odds are online. Bet Online has the following odds for the show, which airs tonight at 8 PM ET on NBC and Peacock:

Undisputed WWE Championship Match
* Cody Rhodes: -700
* Kevin Owens: +400

Women’s United States Championship Match:
* Chelsea Green: -1200
* Michin: +575

Women’s World Championship Match
* Liv Morgan: -650
* IYO SKY: +375

World Heavyweight Championship Match
* Gunther: -2000
* Fin Balor: +550
* Damien Priest: +2000

Singles Match
* Drew McIntyre: -3000 (1/15)
* Sami Zayn: +900 (6/1)

