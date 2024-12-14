Final Betting Odds For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Tonight

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event takes place in just a couple of hours, and the updated betting odds are online. Bet Online has the following odds for the show, which airs tonight at 8 PM ET on NBC and Peacock:

Undisputed WWE Championship Match

* Cody Rhodes: -700

* Kevin Owens: +400

Women’s United States Championship Match:

* Chelsea Green: -1200

* Michin: +575

Women’s World Championship Match

* Liv Morgan: -650

* IYO SKY: +375

World Heavyweight Championship Match

* Gunther: -2000

* Fin Balor: +550

* Damien Priest: +2000

Singles Match

* Drew McIntyre: -3000 (1/15)

* Sami Zayn: +900 (6/1)