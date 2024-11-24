wrestling / News

Final Card For Tonight’s Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XII

November 24, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Josh Barnett's Bloodsport XII CD A Image Credit: Josh Barnett

Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XII takes place tonight, and the final card stands at eight matches. You can see the lineup below for the event, which takes place from Jersey City and airs live on Triller TV+:

* MVP vs. Josh Barnett
* Akira vs. Charlie Dempsey
* Josh Barnett vs. Speedball Mike Bailey
* Masha Slamovich vs. Lei Ying Lee
* Dominic Garrini vs. Kevin Ku
* Royce Isaacs vs. Myles Borne
* Marina Shafir vs. Jody Threat
* Sumie Sakai vs. Karmen Petrovic

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bloodsport XII, Josh Barnett, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading