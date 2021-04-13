Impact News: Final Resolution 2012 Airing on AXS TV This Week, This Week’s Impact in 60

AXS TV is set to air Final Resolution 2012 this week before Thursday’s Impact Wrestling. AXS’ schedule lists the PPV as starting at 3 PM ET.

The show was headlined with Jeff Hardy defending the TNA World Title against Bobby Roode and a match, billed as “One Last Time,” between AJ Styles and Christopher Daniels.

– This week’s Impact in 60 will be the Best of the Good Brothers and will air on Thursday following Impact at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT.