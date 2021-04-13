wrestling / News

Impact News: Final Resolution 2012 Airing on AXS TV This Week, This Week’s Impact in 60

April 12, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Final Resolution 2012

AXS TV is set to air Final Resolution 2012 this week before Thursday’s Impact Wrestling. AXS’ schedule lists the PPV as starting at 3 PM ET.

The show was headlined with Jeff Hardy defending the TNA World Title against Bobby Roode and a match, billed as “One Last Time,” between AJ Styles and Christopher Daniels.

– This week’s Impact in 60 will be the Best of the Good Brothers and will air on Thursday following Impact at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT.

