Final WWE Live Event in April Canceled, May 1st Show Still On

The last remaining WWE live event scheduled for April has been canceled. The Mohegan Sun Arena has announcd that the Raw taping on April 27th has been canceled. Refunds are available at point of purchase.

WWE looks to have live tapings scheduled starting with the April 10th Smackdown and the April 15th NXT, but they will be held at the Performance Center and Full Sail, respectively, and in front of empty arenas. WWE taped content to take them through the April 8th episode of NXT.

As of now, tickets are still on sale for the May 1st Smackdown at the Times Union Center in Albany, New York.